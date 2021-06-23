Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Just because you can doesn’t always mean you should

Hampshire Review
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article— from “Just Because You Can” by Steve Gulley and New Pinnacle. In April of this year, the West Virginia Legislature passed and Governor Justice signed a bill in to law that mandated increasingly stringent requirements for needle exchange programs. This occurred in a setting where widespread injection drug use is fueling an ongoing HIV outbreak in our state.

www.hampshirereview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Cdc#Hepatitis C#Naloxone#Jama#News And Analysis#Cdc#Office Of Epidemiology#Wvu#Syringe Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Does the Delta variant mean you should mask up again? We ask a local expert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just as many people are shedding their masks, ready to get back to a normal summer, there is confusion over mask guidelines. With the Delta variant spreading, the World Health Organization now says everyone even those who have been vaccinated should wear masks. Some cities are now mandating it too, even indoors in public areas.
HealthWoodward News

Medicaid expansion will provide access to coverage for Oklahomans

Approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
Healthverywellhealth.com

ACA Internal and External Appeals for Health Plan Decisions

One of the many consumer protections built into the Affordable Care Act is the right to internal and external appeals. You may want to appeal if your health plan rejects a prior authorization request, denies a claim, or rescinds your coverage altogether. Most health insurers already had their own appeals...
Public Healthaudacy.com

VDH Reminds Virginians of Mask Benefits

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - The same day Virginia's Covid State of Emergency ends, the Virginia Department of Health put out a reminder about the important protection role of masks. It also comes the same week Virginia's Vaccine Cooridinator said he didn't see a need to return to a mask mandate, at least not yet.
Maine Statemaine.gov

State Budget Improves Health Care and Pandemic Recovery in Maine

Highlights of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Components of 2022-23 Part 2 Biennial Budget (LD 221) As passed by the Legislature and signed by the Governor, the 2022-23 Biennial Budget Part 2 for the Department of Health and Human Services supports a range of vital activities, including services for Maine’s most vulnerable residents, public health infrastructure, and expanding access to affordable health coverage to better serve and protect Maine families.
KidsPosted by
The Hill

When will we make child dental health a national priority?

As Congress enters the July 4 recess, the debate over the American Families Plan continues on, and questions remain as to how families will pay their bills, support their kids and afford health care. Missing from the discussion, however, is how America has failed children by ignoring the importance of routine pediatric dental care. And the plan to fix it is nowhere to be found.
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

Governor, health professionals stress need for vaccinations ahead of July 4

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox set a goal of having 70% of Utahns with at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine by July 4. The governor says if you look at state numbers, 64.8% of eligible Utahns have had at least one dose, though federal doses are also distributed in the state through programs like Indian Health Services or Veterans Affairs. When you add those doses, Cox says Utah has about 69.8% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine.
Health ServicesCynthiana Democrat

Nursing Homes in dire straits, says American Health Care

WASHINGTON, D.C. – — The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes, assisted living communities, and other long term care facilities across the country, announced the release of a recent survey of providers across the U.S. Results from the survey...
Pharmaceuticalsdoctorslounge.com

Physician Knowledge Linked to Less Opioid Prescribing in 2015 to 2017

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- During 2015 to 2017, physician knowledge was associated with less frequent prescribing of opioids for back pain, according to a study published online July 1 in JAMA Network Open. Bradley M. Gray, Ph.D., from the American Board of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, and...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Inmate mental health issues are complex, not easy to solve

I feel compelled to respond to the letter writer on June 30 attacking Down Home and comments about behavioral health conditions among jail inmates. Down Home leaders can legitimately be criticized for misunderstanding or misstating a number of issues, but the letter writer is also spouting misinformation. In full disclosure,...