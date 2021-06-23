Cancel
Clermont, FL

Around Town: A Paw-rrific Event

By Esmeralda Teresa Hernandez-Polanco
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Clermont launched a new event last week called “Pups in the Park” at Lake Hiawatha Preserve. After a long year of social distancing, it was nice to see a crowd of people with their loyal companions. Many people came out in their sneakers and athletic gear ready to roll. Maritza Rivera, city of Clermont program manager, explained that the event included a one-mile dog walk with inspirational quotes along the path, a dog swimsuit competition and an ongoing frisbee competition.

