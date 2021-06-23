Cancel
Americans Think They’re Aging Faster Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

A recent survey reveals Americans perceive they may be aging faster as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than half of Americans (55%) think their body's biological age has aged faster in the last year than at any other time in their lives, and nearly half (46%) say they felt more aches and pains in the last year than in years prior due to COVID-19 limitations, like being more sedentary and experiencing gym closures.

