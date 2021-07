As the popularity of track day has grown over time, so too has the market for suitable high-performance rides. And it’s not without good reason; after all, adhering to the speed limit makes for some pretty hum-drum driving, so it’s an invigorating experience when you venture outside of your comfort zone and push a car to its limits. Free from the threat of tickets and the danger of other drivers, you can finally unleash every horse for what it’s worth and wrestle all of the traction you can from the tires. Just one problem: if you want to extract the most performance you can, you’ll have to cut some weight. Which likely means buying a car for the track. Which, in turn, means you’ll need a truck and a trailer to get it there.