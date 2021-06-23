Backyard Gardening

Growing up in the Laurel Highlands came with a plethora of opportunities to be out in nature and boy, did I relish in it! When I was just a little girl, I often visited my grandparents’ farm. It was located on the outskirts of West Bolivar in Westmoreland County, south of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Sunshine, rain, or snow – we were rarely in the house! Some of my fondest memories involved traipsing around the woods and along the creek with my Granny. She introduced me to some pretty cool, and often overlooked, native plants.