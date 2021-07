Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of three former MVPs playing in the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series. But he becomes the final one left standing after Game 7. The Bucks’ impressive elimination game win over Kevin Durant and the Nets took an extra period and a dozen or so clutch buckets to decide. Antetokounmpoa spoke out to reporters about the win, adamant that their playoff journey is far from over.