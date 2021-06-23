Featured Catch: Spotted in Dana Point
DANA POINT一 Dana Wharf Sportfishing had a surprise catch, a spotted ratfish. “These little suckers are always an interesting catch,” said a May 14 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “The Spotted Ratfish is found in deeper water over rocky, muddy bottom. Their diet is primarily made up of small crabs, clams, and fish. They also have very large rat-like teeth and a dorsal spine capable of inflicting a fairly mild but still painful wound.”www.thelog.com