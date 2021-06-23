Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dana Point, CA

Featured Catch: Spotted in Dana Point

By Jordan B. Darling
thelog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANA POINT一 Dana Wharf Sportfishing had a surprise catch, a spotted ratfish. “These little suckers are always an interesting catch,” said a May 14 Facebook post from Dana Wharf Sportfishing. “The Spotted Ratfish is found in deeper water over rocky, muddy bottom. Their diet is primarily made up of small crabs, clams, and fish. They also have very large rat-like teeth and a dorsal spine capable of inflicting a fairly mild but still painful wound.”

www.thelog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dana Point, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Dana Point, CA
Dana Point, CA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Crabs#Deeper Water#Shrimp#Dana#Aquarium Of The Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 1

Community Policy