Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Posed For Rare Photos Together
Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary made a rare public appearance together - and posed for photos in matching shirts. The couple attended the San Diego Padres game on Tuesday night and took photos with Mark Grant, a TV analyst for the Padres, and TV play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo. The two could be seen wearing matching Padres jerseys, with Stone sporting long wavy hair and wearing a purple sweatshirt tied around her waist.www.instyle.com