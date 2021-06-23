Cancel
Emma Stone and Husband Dave McCary Posed For Rare Photos Together

In Style
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Stone and her husband Dave McCary made a rare public appearance together - and posed for photos in matching shirts. The couple attended the San Diego Padres game on Tuesday night and took photos with Mark Grant, a TV analyst for the Padres, and TV play-by-play commentator Don Orsillo. The two could be seen wearing matching Padres jerseys, with Stone sporting long wavy hair and wearing a purple sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Celebrities

This is how Emma Stone created her Cruella laugh

While waiting for Emma Stone to be officially confirmed in the sequel to Cruella, the actress shared how she created the villain laugh. The truth is that a villain is nobody without his evil laugh. For this reason, Emma Stone was aware that she must laugh in a rather characteristic way in Cruella. And so he did. The actress dazzled with her performance in this new live-action and created her own evil laugh, which she obtained by practicing in the shower.
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Rare Photo With Adopted Daughter Claudia

Michelle Pfeiffer just posted a rare photo with her 28-year-old daughter Claudia enjoying a fun day together! “Out on the town with my girl,” Michelle wrote in the caption. She adopted Claudia as a baby back in 1993 and was single when she began the adoption process. She would then end up marrying her husband David E. Kelley that same year and would raise Claudia together.
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Shared a Rare PDA Video with Husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande rang in her 28th birthday with a little love from husband Dalton Gomez. On Sunday, she shared a sweet video of herself and Gomez sharing a sweet kiss on her Instagram story, writing, "deeply thankful for so much love." Grande turned 28 on Saturday, and marked the occasion...
TV Series

Fans ask 'Is Nick leaving The Young and the Restless' after misleading episode spoiler

The Young and the Restless is one of America’s most popular soap operas, having been on air since 1973. Over the past twenty-five years, the Y&R characters have grown near and dear to viewers across the States. It’s understandable that attachment would grow, given that fans tune in to watch the characters day in, day out. So, when the time comes for a cast member to move on, the fanbase can be hit hard.
Behind Viral Videos
Distractify

Jennifer Aniston’s Doppelgänger Perfectly Channels Rachel Green in Viral TikTok

A Jennifer Aniston doppelgänger has TikTok fooled, so much so that viral sensation Lisa Tranel had to update her TikTok bio to clarify that she’s not the Friends star. In case you haven’t seen her June 30, 2021 video, Lisa gets Jennifer’s mannerisms and body language down to a tee, and we’re all just waiting for the actress to comment on Lisa’s impression — and maybe even share the video with her 37.5 million Instagram followers.
Weight Loss

Traci Braxton Sparks Concern After Dramatic Weight Loss

Singer-turned-reality star Traci Braxton has made no secret of her battles with weight over the years as documented by her own commentary on the hit WeTV reality show, ‘Braxton Family Values.’. However, after the 50-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil photos that demonstrated a dramatic weight loss,...
Relationships
Page Six

Princess Charlene MIA on wedding anniversary amid Albert cheat rumors

It’s not exactly a fairy tale. Thursday was the 10th anniversary of the marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert, the sovereign ruler of Monaco. But this royal couple was separated by thousands of miles, as Charlene is holed up in her native South Africa. The palace says she’s suffering from a serious ear, nose and throat infection and needing multiple “procedures” that will keep her there “indefinitely.”
Family Relationships

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...