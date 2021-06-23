Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Mayim Bialik Shows Love to Media Outlet That Selected Her as ‘Favorite’ So Far

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cxigo_0aczfzZa00

Earlier last week, The Mercury News endorsed recent Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik as their favorite interim to date, and the actress made sure to show her appreciation for their pick.

The San Francisco Bay Area newspaper ran an article on June 15 titled “Which ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host tops the list so far?” Out of the 10 guest hosts that have taken over the game show, the newspaper boiled it down to one. The outlet admitted they were surprised at how much they liked California native and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Yet they selected Bialik as their favorite interim so far.

“Our favorite? This might surprise some, but it’s Mayim Bialik,” the newspaper wrote. “The former cast member of The Big Bang Theory instantly won us over with her charm and genuine enthusiasm for the game. During her two-week stint on Jeopardy!, she was passionate and energetic without being over the top. And although Bialik is obviously super brainy (she’s a neuroscientist, for crying out loud), she comes across as very down-to-earth.”

Quite the endorsement, and one that Bialik appreciated greatly. The actress made sure to give a shout out to the newspaper. In addition, it meant that much more to her since she said her family in the area reads The Mercury News.

“Shout out to my Bay Area buddies at The Mercury News! @mercnews – I’ll gladly be your favorite! My Bay Area family reads the mercury news so this is especially exciting! #thebay #dubnation,” Bialik tweeted.

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Mayime Bialik’s TV Ratings Announced

Mayim Bialik guest-hosted Jeopardy! earlier this month as the 9th interim on the game show. Her two-week stint on the show ran from May 31 to June 11 and drew mixed reviews from critics. Supposedly she garnered the second-lowest rating so far out of the nine interims that have received ratings feedback following the completion of their temporary gig.

A report from ShowBiz411 ranked Bialik even with Dr. Mehmet Oz at 4.9 million viewers. Their rating barely eclipsed CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s 4.8 million views. While Bialik’s ratings may not have been at the top of the list, she did have plenty of encouraging fans on social media. Many Jeopardy! fans complimented her performance throughout her two weeks on the show.

In fact, she isn’t alone in not mustering up too much extra interest in the game show. The overall ratings have taken a dive since longtime host Alex Trebek passed away in November. Former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings is the only guest host to put up respectable numbers.

Regardless of who producer Mike Richards and the rest of the game show’s team picks, replacing Trebek will be a tough task. Although a permanent replacement hasn’t been chosen yet, the new host will have some huge shoes to fill.

Currently, Today host, Savannah Guthrie is at the podium until this Friday. Next up are George Stephanopolous, Robin Roberts, and LeVar Burton. Many assume that Jennings is the front runner for the hosting gig. However, a strong performance from any of the guest hosts could shake things up and make the game show’s decision that much harder.

Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Outlet#The Mercury News#Green Bay Packers#The Big Bang Theory#Interims#Showbiz411#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Posts Emotional Video in Honor of Final Night as Guest Host

It’s been quite a two-week run for “Jeopardy!” guest host Mayim Bialik, but it all comes to an end with the Friday, June 11, episode. Bialik, who many viewers remember for her role on “The Big Bang Theory” and in the 1990s as “Blossom,” shares a video with fans. She expresses her gratitude as her time as guest host finishes. Take a look at what she tweeted out on Friday.
CelebritiesDecider

Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy’ Hosting Gig Begins With A Touching Tribute To Her Son

Mayim Bialik is making her mark on Jeopardy, but she has a very special inspiration to thank for landing there in the first place. Bialik, who has been praised for her performance as interim host since taking on the job last week, told viewers at the start of Monday’s show that she was first encouraged by her son to try her hand at the iconic game show, People reports.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Tell Guest Host Mayim Bialik They’re ‘Big Fans’ in Exciting Behind the Scenes Clip

Since taking on the role of “Jeopardy!” guest host, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik has drawn rave reviews. With a Ph.D. in neuroscience from UCLA, the “Jeopardy!” host has the brains required to host the intellectual competition. While her advanced education credentials are impressive, Bialik is mostly known for her work in television and film. She played the titular character in the 1990s sitcom “Blossom” at a very young age. The show won Bialik much acclaim and was the beginning of a successful Hollywood career. More recently, the actress starred in another sitcom, “The Big Bang Theory” until it went off the air in 2019. On the heavily popular sitcom, Bialik plays the socially awkward but loveable Amy Farrah Fowler, the love interest of Jim Parson’s Sheldon Cooper. Amy is a “science nerd” hoping to be socially accepted by her growing group of friends. Her academic experience in neuroscience made her a natural fit for the role in “The Big Bang Theory.”
TV & Videosdaytimeconfidential.com

Mayim Bialik Scores 4.9 in Nielsens For Jeopardy! Debut

Celebrity guest hosting on Jeopardy! is starting to cool in the ratings. When the show began its line of celebs stepping up to the lectern, former Jeopardy! contestant and The Chase co-host Ken Jennings nabbed the highest ratings when he kicked things off with a 6.2 during his six-week long run according to Nexttv, but it seems others aren't able to keep the momentum going.
NFLSanta Cruz Sentinel

‘Jeopardy!’: Readers pick their favorite guest host — so far

Following the death of iconic “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, a parade of actors, athletes, journalists and former champs have stepped in to try out the job as temporary guest hosts. Some have made solid first impressions. Others? Not so much. While there are still more fill-ins to come — including...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Former Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Takes Jab at Fellow Guest Hosts Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik in Hilarious New ‘Feats of Strength’ Post

Most Jeopardy! fans think of Ken Jennings as the former guest-host with the comedy chops on Twitter. At the same time, he’s widely regarded as everyone’s favorite former champ. However, he had better step his game up. Buzzy Cohen is coming for both of those unofficial titles. Lately, Cohen had been on a roll on the social media platform. On top of that, the fans love him.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Watchers Weigh in on Mayim Bialik's Full-Time Hosting Chances

Mayim Bialik wrapped up her stint as the guest host of Jeopardy! on Friday. The Big Bang Theory alum was tasked with hosting the quiz show program for the past two weeks. So, how did Jeopardy! viewers respond to Bialik's turn as the host? Well, there is a dedicated group of viewers who believe that the actor has what it takes to step into Alex Trebek's hosting shoes for the long term.
TV ShowsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

The unanswered 'Jeopardy!' question: Who's the new host?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show. That was 1984. Decades later, filling the void left by the late Alex Trebek involves sophisticated research and a parade of...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': LeVar Burton's First Photo as Guest Host Revealed

While LeVar Burton's highly-anticipated stint as Jeopardy! guest host is still a month away, the producers have already released a photo of the actor on the show's set in Los Angeles. After Alex Trebek's death in November 2020, Jeopardy! fans petitioned to have the Reading Rainbow host named the next permanent host. Instead, the Jeopardy! team decided to do a season of guest hosts to try things out. They still agreed to have Burton host for a week in July.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Guessed Who Would Win in a Fight Between Vanna White, Jenny McCarthy

Vanna White and Jenny McCarthy duking it out for supremacy, who do you take? For Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek, the answer was easy. Luckily for us and entertainment fans across the world, the pair have never actually squared up with their fists. Having to choose would be a nightmare. But when the situation was posed to Trebek, he didn’t hesitate to take his game show colleague.
NFL13newsnow.com

'TODAY' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie to guest host 'Jeopardy!'

WASHINGTON — "Jeopardy!" has been cycling through guest hosts this season as it searches for a permanent replacement following the death of Alex Trebek. For two weeks starting on Monday, NBC's "TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will be hosting the trivia show. During a five-minute video shared by "Jeopardy!" Guthrie...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: The Sneaky Way Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kept Clues Safe While Preparing for Guest Hosting Gig

Before Dr. Sanjay Gupta made his debut as guest host on “Jeopardy!” on Monday, the celebrity doctor revealed the lengths he went to keep the clues safe. On Monday, Gupta took his spot behind the coveted podium as the next celebrity to host the classic quiz show. Now, fans are getting the chance to learn more about his “Jeopardy!” experience after CNN’s chief medical correspondent wrote about the experience in a new article published on Sunday, a day before his premiere show aired.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Savannah Guthrie Says Show Has ‘Some Really Good Candidates but Won’t ‘Name Names’

Savannah Guthrie is gearing up for her gig as guest host on the classic quiz show “Jeopardy!” from June 14 to June 25. Recently, the “Today” show co-anchor spoke with People about her experience filming “Jeopardy!” and all of her insight into the show. As the show continues its search to find a permanent replacement, Guthrie discussed why the next host would have “big shoes” to fill.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!' Announcer Johnny Gilbert, 92, Reveals Whether He Will Stay on After Alex Trebek's Passing

Jeopardy! looks a whole lot different these days without Alex Trebek, but fans have taken comfort in longtime announcer Johnny Gilbert's deep, gratifying voice announcing each new guest host. Now, Gilbert is speaking out about his future at the quiz show, which will see a new yet-to-be-named host next season following a string of celebrity guest hosts since Trebek's death last November.