Chrissy Teigen Faced Heated Criticism From Her Fans Over Father’s Day Pic of Herself: Here’s Why

By Matthew Wilson
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoJwJ_0aczfv2g00

Chrissy Teigen is at it again. The TV personality faced heated criticism over the weekend for posting a picture of herself on Father’s Day.

So why did the photo set off a new wave of backlash? Teigen took a not-so-subtle swipe at fashion designer Michael Costello in the post’s captions. Costello accused Teigen of harassing him and attempting to ruin his career. He said she drove him to consider thoughts of suicide.

Teigen, herself, claims that Costello fabricated the cyberbullying in hopes of cashing in on her recent wave of controversy. In the caption for her latest post, she wrote, “Celebrating lurrrrrve. congrats to my sister and her fiancé Michael! also this is like a totally important designer!!!!”

But Teigen’s comment opened up a new wave of backlash. Several of her followers criticized the remarks in the post’s comment section.

One user wrote, ” Still going” with an eye-rolling emoji. Another wrote, “I thought she said she grew up and learned from her past. But the shade thrown on this post right here is too obvious. I love you and all but come on woman you are better than this remember?”

Yet another wrote, “You’ve learned nothing.”

Chrissy Teigen on Michael Costello

Chrissy Teigen has gone on the defense in regards to Michael Costello. On Instagram, the TV personality shared an official statement in which she condemned Costello’s messages as fake. However, she did admit that she commented on Costello’s post in 2014. At the time, Costello faced backlash for a racist remark he himself claims was fabricated against him.

But according to Teigen, she eventually deleted the remark and did not directly message him. She also denied that she tried to ruin his career as well.

“Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello’s recent attack. Which includes fictional ‘screenshots’ from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

But Costello isn’t backing down on his claims. The fashion designer’s team says he has emails and documents that back up his claims that Teigen tried to ruin his career.

“Beyond the DMs and the public comments Chrissy Teigen left on Michael Costello’s Instagram for the world to see, there are emails and documents unreleased to the public which confirms Chrissy Teigen has gone beyond social media to blacklist Michael Costello offline, making him endure over seven years of suffering – mentally and financially,” Costello’s team told People.

Chrissy Teigen’s latest controversy comes after Courtney Stodden accused Teigen of bullying her and encouraging her to commit suicide. Stodden was 16 at the time. In response to the controversy, Teigen apologized for her actions and says that she wants to make amends.

