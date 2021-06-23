Cancel
Litchfield Park, AZ

1 dead and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Litchfield Park (Litchfield Park, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
1 dead and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Litchfield Park (Litchfield Park, AZ)

On Tuesday morning, one person was killed and another suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Litchfield Road and Olive Avenue in Litchfield Park.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the fatal incident took place at about 3 a.m. On arrival, emergency crews transported one man to the hospital with unidentified injuries, and another man died of his injuries at the scene. Officials shut down Litchfield Road between Olive and Peoria avenues in both directions, but reopened it later. The identities of the victims have not been revealed at this time.

The authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

June 23, 2021

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

