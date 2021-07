Over the years, I have written numerous letters to the local newspapers expressing my total disgust and anger over the media’s constant portrayal of Italians as criminals and Mafiosi. Frankly, films which stereotype Italians as violent, vicious murderers, and gangsters hurt the image of all Italians and cheapen the contributions that Italians have made to better humanity. Worse yet, those kinds of movies give young Italian-Americans a “negative” role model.