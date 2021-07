Our organization, the Italian Educational and Cultural Center for the Arts, is located in a historic building named “Casa Colombo.”. Should we feel discomfort for running our cultural and social programs in Casa Colombo just because it bears the name of Columbus? If we reflect on the present controversies pro the removal of Christopher Columbus’ name and festivity solely on the exploitations of the Indigenous people by CC’s sailors, we can argue that other explorers did the same or worse, therefore the nature of these brutal actions should be considered in the historical context of the time.