Peloton reportedly developing armbands to pair wirelessly on cycles and treadmills

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarby Parker is confidentially filing for an IPO. In its most recent 2020 funding round, Warby Parker raised $120 million, giving it a valuation of $3 billion, according to Pitchbook Data. Peloton is reportedly venturing into the wearables market with a digital heart rate armband. Bloomberg reports that the company...

hudsonvalley.news12.com
Related
Social MediaNBC New York

Peloton Disabled a Free Running Feature on Its Treadmills, Forcing Owners to Pay Up

Some Peloton customers are outraged after the company disabled a free run setting on its high-end treadmill, forcing users to pay an extra monthly membership fee. Previously, users of the Tread+ machine were able to select a "Just Run" setting and exercise without accessing Peloton's digital workout content. But the feature was disabled after a safety update.
Electronicsimore.com

Apple Watch reportedly getting competition from a Peloton heart rate monitor

Peloton is reportedly working on a heart rate monitor that will attach to a user's arm. The monitor could be competition for Apple Watch among Peloton users. Apple's hugely popular wearable, Apple Watch, looks set to get some new competition – although only among those who are using Peloton fitness gear. According to a new report, Peloton is working on a heart rate tracker of its own, although it doesn't sound as fully featured as Apple Watch.
ElectronicsNBC San Diego

Peloton Reportedly Venturing Into Wearables Market With Digital Heart Rate Armband

Peloton is venturing into the wearables market by working on a digital heart rate armband, according to a Bloomberg News report. Still-confidential details and images of the armband device, which were reviewed by Bloomberg, show that the band would come in two different sizes and pair wirelessly with Peloton's cycles and treadmills, in addition to phones, tablets and televisions that use the company's workout app.
TwitterDesign Taxi

Peloton Is Stopping Users From Using Their Treadmills Unless They Pay Up Monthly

Following Peloton’s nationwide recall on all treadmills in May due to fatal safety risks, the company is back in the spotlight – for more bad news. Users of its Tread+ treadmill, which retails at a whopping US$4,295, have taken to social media over an email from the company, allegedly informing customers that they would have to subscribe to a US$39.99 monthly plan if they wish to keep using the equipment they already own.
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

Peloton says it’s addressing backlash over forced membership fee for $4,000 Tread+ treadmill

Peloton has responded to criticisms over its $4,000 (£2,864) Tread+ treadmills (currently only available in the US), which also require a $39 (£27) per month membership to use.The new additional fee was rolled out last week. It had previously been free to access the monthly membership under the “Just Run” setting.It meant that owners could use their running machinelike they would in a gym, without having to pay the additional fee for classes.Many Peloton users were disgruntled by the removal of the feature, with Jennifer Strong, 39, telling Business Insider: “I am now no longer able to use the equipment...
Tom FordMcSweeney's

On the Peloton

I first met Dean not long after my wife and I split up. By met, I mean I hacked into my ex’s Peloton account to get a look at this Dean, the chisel-chested, side-burned Peloton instructor who enchanted her into purchasing a middle-class exercise contraption that took up our entire East Harlem flat. This con-man, albeit with ripped abs, also caused her to rethink our marriage based on my lack of physique due to my career as a writer that kept me hunched over a typewriter that I won’t bother to talk about. With the coming of Dean Moriarty began the part of my life you could call my life on the Peloton.
Brianna WuTech Dirt

You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
FacebookBusiness Insider

Peloton disabled a free feature on its $4,000 Tread+, forcing owners to pay a $39 monthly fee to use the machine. Some are threatening legal action.

Peloton Tread+ owners cannot currently use the treadmill without signing up for its $39 monthly membership. Previously, they could run without a membership on a "Just Run" setting. Some customers have threatened legal action. A Peloton spokesperson would not confirm if the change was permanent. See more stories on Insider's...
TechnologyHackRead

Vulnerability exposed Peloton bike, treadmil to malware attacks

Peloton workouts are susceptible to hacking leading to malware and spying, claims McAfee’s Advanced Threat Research team. According to their latest research, a vulnerability, classified as CVE-2021-3387, was discovered in the touchscreen of Peloton Bike+ and Tread+, allowing threat actors to control it remotely, without any involvement of the equipment’s operating system.
Small BusinessPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Owners of $4,000 Peloton treadmills must now pay $39 monthly fee to use them

Peloton announced owners will now have to sign up for a $39 monthly subscription to use its $4,000 treadmills. The free “Just Run” option on the Tread+ treadmill was removed following safety concerns. Last month, in collaboration with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Peloton issued a voluntary recall for the Tread+ after a child was killed and more than 70 other incidents were reported.
