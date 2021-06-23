New ‘Delish Loves Disney’ has official recipes from Disney parks

If you’ve seen the classic Indiana Jones film Raiders of the Lost Ark, the name Jock Lindsey might sound familiar to you. He was the pilot of the seaplane featured in that movie and was a travel partner and sidekick of Indiana Jones. Jock Lindsey has been immortalized at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World with his very own Hangar Bar. And since the iconic Indiana Jones franchise is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, I thought it would be the perfect occasion to celebrate with an amazing loaded pretzel charcuterie from the Hangar Bar – also a great treat for Father’s Day.