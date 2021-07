Twin Cedars softball traveled to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a doubleheader with the No. 5 team in 3A. The Sabers dropped game one 14-4 and fell short in game two 5-4. The Sabers pounced early in the first game, scoring four unearned runs in the opening frame. The Rockets would get those runs back though en route to out hitting Twin Cedars 16-5 in the opening contest. In game two, the Sabers fell behind 5-2 but rallied in the final frame to load the bases. Twin Cedars pushed two more runs across, but couldn’t get the tying run home as they fell to the Rockets. Head Coach Zack Dunkin knew the schedule would be tough for the Sabers, but he believes their opponents will ready them for postseason competition. The Sabers now hold a 21-8 record on the season.