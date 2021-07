Over the years of writing Senior Spotlight for our community newspaper, I have written about caregiving numerous times. Sometimes it was about the reward of caring for a loved one, or it may have been about the health benefits to both the caregiver and your loved one; or about the stress to your health from not taking care of yourself because you put your caregiving role / your loved one first; or about resources in the community that are available to you, the caregiver, or your loved one; and this column has considered about the growing need for caregivers as our community ages. As a caregiver myself, it is a topic that is near and dear to me.