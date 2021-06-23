Climate Hazards Harm Workers. Health Professionals Can Help
Co-authored by Prasanna Vankina (University of Minnesota Medical School) Climate change is a pressing and costly public health crisis. At the frontlines are workers who must confront a dramatically changing work environment where workplace hazards are worsening and evolving. These include outdoor workers in California confronting high levels of smoke, farmworkers in Texas facing heat exhaustion, and workers in New York suffering from mold or dust exposure during storm disaster cleanups.www.nrdc.org