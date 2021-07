Whether you like to have friends and family over for casual game nights or lovely dinner parties, the Disney Princess x POPSUGAR Be Our Guest Neon Lamp is the perfect way to make your home a welcoming space. The lamp has a soft yet illuminating glow that's mesmerizing — even Lumiere can't deny its allure. The cool blue hues from the neon light will bring a comforting yet magical ambience to your environment. It's a great decor piece for a fun yet modern aesthetic. If you're looking for a whimsical statement piece or a way to add a pop of color to your space, the Be Our Guest Neon Lamp is a must have.