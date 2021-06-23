Cancel
Weatherford, OK

Milam Stadium field gets new name

wdnonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwestern Oklahoma State University (SWOSU) with locations in Weatherford and Sayre has announced a major sponsorship agreement with Flex-Chem Corporation. Founded in 2002 by 1995 SWOSU alumnus Bryce Conway, Flex-Chem is a technology company recognized as a leader in providing innovative chemical solutions in the energy production industry. Flex-Chem maintains operations in Weatherford, Edmond, Ada and Pecos, Texas. Flex-Chem’s generous sponsorship commitment will provide much-needed financial resources to SWOSU’s athletic programs. In recognition of Flex-Chem’s support, the SWOSU football field will be called “Flex-Chem Field at Milam Stadium,” with the first home football game of the season being styled “The Flex-Chem Kickoff Classic.”

www.wdnonline.com
