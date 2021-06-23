Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John Reveals Final Dates of Farewell ‘Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

By Tina Benitez-Eves
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 10 days ago

Elton John has revealed the final tour dates of his career. The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour,” which John initially kicked off three years earlier in Allentown, Pennyslvania, will make its final round through North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022 and 2023.

The final tour will begin following rescheduled arena dates, that were postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The rescheduled dates will begin in Germany on Sept. 1, 2020, then cover North America, January to April 2022.

John’s final stretch of shows will continue from May 27, 2002 in Germany, then move into North America before wrapping up with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where John had one of his most iconic performances in 1966.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mym9n_0aczfAzt00

The Farewell tour will continue into 2023 with dates in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, followed by additional shows in Australia, before concluding by late 2023.

“Hello, all you wonderful fans out there,” said John revealing the updated tour dates. “I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life. The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

John added, “Whether it’s next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can’t wait to see you all on the road one last time. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

86
Followers
265
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farewell Tour#Yellow Brick Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Music
Country
Germany
Related
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Elton John announces Soldier Field concert date as part of farewell tour

CHICAGO -- Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. "Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Elton John adds dates to final world tour, including Chicago shows

NEW YORK — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell world tour, which includes stops at big arenas and stadiums in the U.S. such as Chicago’s United Center and Soldier Field. “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27,...
Musicmetalinjection

Elton John's "Your Song" As A Doom Track Would Rule

What if Elton John's 1970 hit "Your Song" was actually a doom song? Mashup artist Andy Rehfeldt took John's vocal tracks and put 'em overtop an original doom composition to find out, and the results are awesome. It's like an extra radio-friendly version of Pallbearer and we need more of it!
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are "going all out" to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.