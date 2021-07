General Partner & CEO at Pegasus Tech Ventures | Chairman of Startup World Cup. When I was considering opening a venture capital firm, one of my friends in the industry told me something very important. He said that he started a venture capital firm because he was already financially prosperous and had never heard of anyone who became very successful because they started a venture capital firm. This idea is supported by a statement from a well-known startup investor in a 2017 TechCrunch analysis on venture capital firms: He estimated that 95% are not profitable. Therefore, as I started my journey and designed my firm’s business model, I focused on how I could build a sustainable — and most importantly, profitable — business.