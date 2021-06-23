Cancel
Pets

Some angels have fur: Coping With the Loss of a Pet

wdnonline.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows death is an inevitable part of life and pet ownership; however, the grief which comes with the loss of a loved one, including pets, never is easy. Although some pet owners may feel uncomfortable mourning an animal, Michael Hawkins, a licensed professional counselor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences’ Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, said grieving is a natural response to the heartbreak associated with this kind of loss.

