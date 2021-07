The Weatherford Creative Homemakers met Tuesday to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary at the Pioneer Center. They were joined by the Custer City Wheat Hearts, a second homemakers group in Custer County. Pictured from left is Barbara Messmer and Twila Griffin, who have been with the group for all 50 years; County OSU Extension Family and Consumer Science Educator Lesa Rauh and former OSU Extension educator Radonna Sawatzky. Leanna Cook/WDN.