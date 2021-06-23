Cancel
Proenza Schouler White Label Unveils First Handbag

By Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 12 days ago
Proenza Shouler is marking White Label — the duo’s more casual and contemporary-priced offering — pre-fall 2021 with its first handbag collection. The collection features two carryall styles, the Morris and the Sullivan, each in small and large sizes. Bags are constructed in two materials — a soft clean canvas and a shiny coated canvas. Defining construction details are direct nods to White Label garments, with heavy contrast hand-stitching along the coated canvas as a reference to the trenchcoat’s exposed collar and a nonchalant stripe design that is borrowed from the pinstripes of tunics, while leather binding finishes secure the bag’s straps.

