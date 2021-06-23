Rangers Should Pursue Eichel Trade if Price Is Right

While Jack Eichel’s potential trade availability has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, there has actually been very little concrete information to come out about his market. The assumption is that every team will at least kick the tires on the superstar forward, but also that the Buffalo Sabres will have a hefty asking price that some might not want to pay and many others simply won’t be able to. The remaining group of possible landing spots could be small. But to this point, there has been little word on which teams fall into which categories — until now.