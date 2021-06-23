Rangers Should Pursue Eichel Trade if Price Is Right
Two seasons ago, Marc-Andre Fleury’s agent tweeted out a picture of his client getting stabbed in the back by Vegas after they went out and acquired Robin Lehner. If Jack Eichel’s agent were just as ruthless, he probably would have posted something similar to that image. The main difference between the two scenarios: Eichel’s situation doesn’t seem to have a resolution in sight, whereas Fleury is now a Vezina candidate with the same Golden Knights.thehockeywriters.com