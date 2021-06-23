‘Abbott Hates Dogs’ tops Twitter trends after Texas governor vetoes animal cruelty bill
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After his Monday veto of a bill expanding animal cruelty laws in Texas, the internet’s giving Governor Greg Abbott a “ruff” time. If the governor had signed Senate Bill 474, or the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, it would have become a Class C misdemeanor if someone knowingly left a restrained dog outside while unattended — unless certain humane parameters were made to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort.wgnradio.com