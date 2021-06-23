Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

‘Abbott Hates Dogs’ tops Twitter trends after Texas governor vetoes animal cruelty bill

By Russell Falcon
wgnradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — After his Monday veto of a bill expanding animal cruelty laws in Texas, the internet’s giving Governor Greg Abbott a “ruff” time. If the governor had signed Senate Bill 474, or the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, it would have become a Class C misdemeanor if someone knowingly left a restrained dog outside while unattended — unless certain humane parameters were made to ensure the animal’s safety and comfort.

wgnradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetoes#Dog#Bills#Abbott Hates Dogs#Senate#Texans#Texas Democrats#Govabbott#Texasdemocrats#Legislative#Kxan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...
Surfside, FLCNN

Search continues after Surfside collapse site demolition

Search efforts are back on following last night's planned demolition. Search and rescue efforts have resumed at the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside, Florida, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The department confirmed search and rescue personnel are back on the pile of rubble searching. The exact time for...