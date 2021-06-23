Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Watch Before July 2021

Check Out These 4 Top Entertainment Stocks This Week. With the broader stock market starting off the week on a high, entertainment stocks could be in focus this week. Ideally, as investors look towards core economic figures ahead, the growth of the reopening trade would come into question. Should these metrics indicate signs of recovery for the economy, top entertainment stocks are likely to see some gains. For the most part, this would serve to benefit travel stocks who are well-positioned to make the most of post-pandemic in-person entertainment trends. Sure, some of the more prominent airline stocks today have mostly taken a breather over the past month. This would be the case as investors rotated out of reopening stocks towards growth stocks. However, given the current weakness among leading names such as American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), some could see a buying opportunity now.