Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

By David Dierking
Posted by 
ETF Focus
ETF Focus
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXamU_0aczeTPp00

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

Are you ready to go to rumble? In this episode of ETF Battles you'll see the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) vs. the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP). Both ETFs own stocks tracking high growth trends like clean energy, genomics, and blockchain technology. Which ETF is the better growth play on stocks?

Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees this audience requested matchup with guest judges Todd Rosenbluth at CFRA Research and John Davi at Astoria Portfolio Advisors providing their research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

*********

ETF Battles is sponsored by: Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. If you're ready for a bold trade, visit http://www.Direxion.com

*********

Join Ron DeLegge and the ETF Battles judges at the Money Show from June 29-July 1. Register here: https://online.moneyshow.com/2021/Jun...

*********

Get in touch with our judges:

Astoria Portfolio Advisors https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/

CFRA Research https://www.cfraresearch.com/

*********

--YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON--

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7

Get help with your investing habits https://tinyurl.com/2xrpbzz8

Get help building your investment portfolio https://tinyurl.com/yrrx5ue2

Get feedback on your portfolio's risk https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

Check your investment performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52

60 Smart Ways to Retire Better https://60-smart-ways.etfguide.com/

Talk with Ron: https://tinyurl.com/dfhn863t

*********

--LISTEN TO ETF BATTLES--

1) Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/3L95sBU...

2) iTunes https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

3) Amazon Music https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/280...

4) Google Podcasts https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0...

#ETF #ARKETF #GrowthETFs

Community Policy
ETF Focus

ETF Focus

8
Followers
104
Post
610
Views
ABOUT

ETF Focus provides unbiased analysis and research on the $4 trillion ETF industry.

 https://www.etffocus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkk#Etfs#Amazon Music#Arkk#The Best Choice#Ark Innovation Etf#Cfra Research#Http Www#Direxion Com#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
News Break
Google
Related
StocksForbes

Invesco QQQ Trust And Vanguard Value ETF Among Top Monthly ETFs

What a first half of the year that was for markets. All major indices were well into the green, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling ahead at the very end of the half to outperform the S&P 500, or in other words, growth appears to be outperforming value yet again. Valuations have been highlighted by some as a concern, however the amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus appears to be helping risk assets in 2021. Covid has largely been kept at bay, at least in the US, with the emergence of an incredible vaccination program going successfully. If you’re looking to de-risk some of those winning stocks, ETFs are a great option to diversify your portfolio and hedge against risks while still keeping some upside potential. Q.ai’s deep learning algorithms are here to help and have identified several Top Buy ETFs for the month based on 90-day, 30-day, and 1-week fund flows.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

On Friday, shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $433.25. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksetftrends.com

Growth Stock ETFs Gain after Goldilocks Employment Report

Growth stocks and related exchange traded funds climbed Friday after the monthly U.S. employment report reflected a rebounding economy. The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report revealed non-farm payrolls increased by a more than expected 850,000 in June as companies raised wages and offered incentives to bring back millions of unemployed Americans. The unemployment rate still rose to 5.9% last month from 5.8% in May, Reuters reports.
Stocksetftrends.com

The DIVS ETF: From Discerning Dividends to Efficient Earnings

Active ETFs with capable management have a knack for locating stocks with earnings efficiency. A prime example is the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) and its largest holding, Anta Sports Products. The Chinese sports equipment company comprises about 5% of the fund’s holdings as of 6/29. A closer look under...
Marketsetftrends.com

Innovator Announces the Defined Wealth Shield ETF, ‘BALT’

On Thursday, Innovator Capital Management, LLC announced the launch of the Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT). Listing on the Cboe today, BALT will use options on SPY (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust) in seeking to provide exposure to the equity market to a cap while targeting a significant buffer against losses in SPY each calendar quarter.
Marketsetftrends.com

Innovator Launches Four New Accelerated ETFs for July Series of Defined Outcome ETFs

On Thursday, Innovator Capital Management, LLC, the Defined Outcome ETF™ pioneer, announced the launch of the latest four funds in the Accelerated ETFs™ suite – XDJL, XBJL, XTJL, QTJL – listing on Cboe. Innovator also announced the upside caps and return profiles for the July series of the Equity Buffer ETFs™, Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™, and Accelerated ETFs™, which reset at the end of the month.
StocksValueWalk

NFP Data on Tap, S&P 500 Slowly Grinds Higher, Overbought?

Holiday-style trade, narrow ranges, and low volatility have been this week’s theme in the S&P 500 thus far. What is the slow chug leading up to, with Friday’s BIG Jobs Number?. The Latest Jobs Report. It seems like we just got the last jobs number yesterday , but here we...
StocksZacks.com

Try These ETF Strategies to Play the Market Optimism for 2H21

The first half of 2021 has been impressive for investors. Wall Street witnessed strength in all three major indexes. In fact, the S&P 500 has registered its best first half since 2019. Going on, the broad index has also witnessed its fifth straight positive month in June and gained more than 2% in the month.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

An ETF For Inflation

We all know politicians lie. Like death and taxes, it’s a given. But the current narrative that inflation isn’t a serious issue and is merely transitory borders on absurdity. The most widely followed measure of inflation on Wall Street is the CRB index. It tracks a basket of various commodities....
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Introducing ETF Insider

This week Financial Advisor IQ introduced ETF Insider, a new weekly newsletter that we are providing free to subscribers. Check out the first edition here. Each week, Producer Jackie Noblett will bring you all the ETF-focused news and analysis that you need to know to better serve clients. Since the...
Stocksetftrends.com

The DIVS ETF: A Dynamic Idea as Dividend Growth Returns to Focus

Low interest rates and inflation are just two of the reasons investors may want to consider revisiting dividend exchange traded funds, but before embarking upon on that journey, it’s critical to realize that while plenty of ETFs have “dividend” in their titles, these funds often arrive at payouts in differing ways.
Stocksetftrends.com

Looking for the Right Dividend ETF?

The universe of dividend exchange traded funds is sizable and still growing. From the perspective of choice, that’s a positive, but locating the right payout funds to meet client needs can be a daunting task for advisors. WisdomTree’s Global Dividend Model Portfolio eases that burden, and does so with a...
StocksMoney Morning

Buy These Three Stocks Now for More "Fractional Shares" Profits

If you want to know just how much more opportunity there is for retail investors nowadays, then you only need to look back to a mere few years ago. Before the advent of discount brokerages and "app-based mobile investing," platforms changed the investing game forever…. Just think of the ease...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

IBB Vs. XBI: Which Biotech ETF Has A Better Chart?

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI) is trading below an important resistance level, but the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) has broken out. Resistance is a large group of sellers who are all trying to sell their shares at the same price. When stocks or ETFs reach resistance levels, rallies pause or end.
Stocksetfstrategy.com

WisdomTree partners with O’Neil Global Advisors for US growth & momentum ETF

WisdomTree has teamed up with quantitative investment specialists O’Neil Global Advisors for the launch of a new US equity ETF focused on high-growth and momentum stocks. Listed on Nasdaq, the WisdomTree US Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO US) tracks the O’Neil Growth Index and comes with an expense ratio of 0.55%.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Pacific Global ETFs To Liquidate Its High Yield ETF

Pacific Global ETFs announced today the liquidation of its high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF), Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: FJNK). The Board of Trustees of Pacific Global ETF Trust recently approved the liquidation. The last day of trading for FJNK on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be July 30, 2021. The last day creation orders will be accepted by the ETF will be July 19, 2021. Shareholders may sell their holdings on the NYSE until market close on July 30, 2021, after which FJNK will be delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the affected ETF is expected to occur on or about Aug. 5, 2021.
BusinessZacks.com

Is the Rally in Homebuilding ETFs Over?

The U.S. housing market was hit hard initially amid the coronavirus-led lockdown in 2020. In any case, the space was struggling with land and labor shortage as well as higher prices. The COVID-19 outbreak made matters worse. However, things looked up greatly later on as mortgage financing bounced back amid record-low rates helped by the Fed’s ultra-easy monetary policy. Home sales jumped materially last year.
StocksZacks.com

Best-Performing Leveraged ETFs of the First Half

The first half of the year has had a superb run on Wall Street, which has been logging a series of record highs. The speedy economic recovery across the globe backed by a massive vaccination drive, expanded stimulus, huge infrastructure spending and reopening of economies have powered the bulls. Additionally, the return of strong corporate earnings growth and a healing labor market have bolstered investors’ confidence, driving the appeal of the riskier assets.