Last supermoon of 2021: ‘Strawberry Moon’ to shine bright Thursday

By Nexstar Media Wire
wgnradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) — The Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of astronomical summer and the last supermoon of the year, will peak Thursday, giving skygazers a show. While the moon will be officially full Thursday, it will look full Wednesday and Friday as well. June’s full moon, the fourth and final...

#Full Moon#Strawberries#Supermoon#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Moonset Calculator
