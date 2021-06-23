Last supermoon of 2021: ‘Strawberry Moon’ to shine bright Thursday

Sonia Fornasier, Jules Bourdelle de Micas, Pedro H. Hasselmann, Van H. Hoang, Maria Antonietta Barucci, Holger Sierks. We investigated Wosret, a region located on the small lobe of the 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko comet subject to strong heating during the perihelion passage. This region includes Abydos, the final landing site of the Philae lander. We analyzed high-resolution images of the Wosret region acquired between 2015 and 2016 by the OSIRIS instrument on board the Rosetta spacecraft. We observed a few morphological changes in Wosret, related to local dust coating removal with an estimated depth of $\sim$ 1 m, along with the formation of a cavity measuring 30 m in length and 6.5 m in depth, for a total estimated mass loss of 1.2 $\times$ 10$^6$ kg. The spectrophotometry of the region is typical of medium-red regions of comet 67P, with spectral slope values of 15-16 \%/(100 nm) in pre-perihelion data acquired at phase angle 60$^o$. Wosret has a spectral phase reddening of 0.0546 $\times 10^{-4}$ nm$^{-1} deg^{-1}$, which is about a factor of 2 lower than what was determined for the nucleus northern hemisphere regions, possibly indicating a reduced surface micro-roughness due to the lack of widespread dust coating. A few tiny bright spots are observed. Morphological features such as "goosebumps" or clods are widely present and larger in size than similar features located in the big lobe. Compared to Anhur and Khonsu, two southern hemisphere regions in the big lobe which are also exposed to high insolation during perihelion, Wosret exhibits fewer exposed volatiles and less morphological variations due to activity events. Our analysis indicates that the small lobe has different physical and mechanical properties than the big one and a lower volatile content, at least in its uppermost layers. These results support the hypothesis that comet 67P originated from the merging of two distinct bodies in the early Solar System.