Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall

As fans wait for the star to drop her “God Is A Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande has unveiled a live performance of “pov” from her hit album positions. “It’s like you got superpowers/Turn my minutes into hours,” the musician sings with a bright light highlighting her silhouette. Standing in a set decorated with grass and flowers, she continues: “You got more than 20-20, babe/Made of glass the way you see through me.” The stage then gets covered with soft purple lighting, as Grande delivers the intimate track in a bra top by Mugler and glossy trousers by CULTNAKED.