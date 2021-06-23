Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall
You might as well have a front-row seat — at home on the sofa — for some great music-filled series and specials. Grammy winner Ariana Grande joins Season 21 of The Voice (NBC), asking contestants to say "Thank you, next" to veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Airing after The Masked Singer, new competition series Alter Ego (Fox) ups the wacky by asking vocalists to perform as their "dream avatar."