Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 10 days ago

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

