Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

Have you been craving some new and colorful music? Then we have great news for you. This week marks the return of Apple TV+‘s stellar animated musical comedy, Central Park. From Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith of Bob’s Burgers‘ fame and Josh Gad comes this lovely musical comedy about family, puppies, and passion. The series follows park manager Owen Tillerman (Leslie Odom Jr.) and his family as he takes care of the park he adores. But while he tries to maintain this lone peaceful place in one of the busiest cities in the world, a member of New York’s upper class schemes to buy this iconic staple. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Season 2 of this very silly and heartfelt show.