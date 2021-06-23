Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

10 Ways to Get a Big Project Done

psychologytoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people struggle to finish big projects. According to a 2020 survey, almost half of teleworkers had trouble getting motivated. Tips for accomplishing daunting tasks include making a plan at the start, splitting a large effort into smaller pieces, and building a routine. Other strategies include celebrating small wins, rewarding...

www.psychologytoday.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Pew Research Center#Teleworkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
EconomyInc.com

8 Ways to Improve Your Self-Confidence and Esteem as an Entrepreneur

Confidence and self-esteem are critical to your success as an entrepreneur, or any business role. As a mentor, I'm regularly frustrated by people who try to cover their lack of confidence with ego and arrogance, rather than working on the base issue. Every business leader and investor I know quickly...
Career Development & Advicetheedgemarkets.com

WNH: The New Productivity Paradigm Where Work Gets Done

When remote working first kicked in during the pandemic, tech savvy employees happily bid goodbye to stressful commutes and welcomed the ability to roll out of bed and roll right into work, logging in to meetings in their PJs literally five minutes after brushing their teeth. A couple of months in, knowledge workers started to realise that this flexibility can be too much of a good thing. Many at-home workers find themselves sleeping in, procrastinating and then working through the night. Work-life balance has suffered from lack of mental and physical division, and frequent interruptions from parents, siblings and package deliveries make it hard to stay focused. There's also the loneliness from the absence of watercooler banter among teammates. In addition to being a workplace, the office has long served as a social anchor. Pioneers of remote working in Silicon Valley know the importance of organising periodic team meets and creating dynamic workspaces that facilitate casual collisions among colleagues. Office spaces are also designed so that employees can snack more, chat more and get more inspiration.
Career Development & AdviceMichigan Daily

Your skills don’t need to be quantifiable to be valuable

When asked about my strengths, my default answers are writing and “people skills.” What do I mean by “people skills?” While definitions vary, I would define them as the communicative tools used to connect with another person. I put them in quotations because these tools carry different meanings for different people. Similar to the blurry distinction between a good writer and a great writer, there is not a universal metric by which someone can be pinpointed as “great with people” versus “good with people.” This blurriness continues to create doubt in my abilities. It is easy for me to say I’m not actually a good writer and, instead, say my professors have just graded my work easily. As it is almost impossible to measure human connection, it is also easy for me to say that I’m not actually good with people. With these doubts, which are exacerbated by societal pressures to validate skills through quantifying their value, I often find myself scrambling to explain how these immeasurable skills are actually my strengths.
Career Development & Advicehospitalitynet.org

How Workforce Analytics Can Boost Your Career In HR: A Q&A Guide

Workforce Analytics is “the process of collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting people-related data to improve decision-making, achieve strategic objectives, and sustain a competitive advantage” (Bauer, Erdogan, Caughlin & Truxillo, 2019). In the run-up to teaching a new short course on this relevant subject, Dr Sébastien Fernandez guides us through the meaning and impact of Workforce Analytics. Ultimately, People Analytics matters and is critical in supporting the bottom line of HR function.
EconomyForbes

Three Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Should Cultivate In 2021

TEDx speaker, author, former attorney, executive speech coach and co-founder of Positive Chutzpah International. In December 2020, I received the honor of giving the commencement speech alongside my partner at Tel Aviv University's graduation ceremony. We actually both happen to be TAU alumni, so you can imagine how excited we were to be granted this opportunity.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Ways to Prevent Anxiety from Affecting Your Decision-Making

There are ways you can improve your decision-making skills, even when your anxiety says otherwise. Decisions, big and small, happen every day. You might have to make them at work, at school, or at home. Some can be easy, while others may have a longer term impact on your life.
Retailfinehomesandliving.com

5 Ways to Reward Yourself for a Job Well Done

Perhaps you've been budgeting for years, or maybe the concept of budgeting is entirely new to you. In any event, if you've worked hard to achieve your objectives, it's time to reward yourself. You know what they say: "All work and no pay equals one burned-out budgeter," or something along those lines.
Economybaltimorenews.net

BRENTON WAY - RETHINKING HOW DIGITAL MARKETING IS DONE

It sometimes takes a tragedy to make you reconsider your viewpoint. COVID-19 served as a wake-up call for many organizations that had been putting off implementing a digital marketing plan for years. Agencies assist brands in confronting a new, unprecedented reality as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to be the most disruptive force we've encountered in modern times.
SoftwareCIO

Adobe helps you get more done in Microsoft Teams

Adobe's most popular productivity solutions integrate natively within Microsoft Teams to drive greater business results. From e-signatures to document collaboration and creative apps, the added capabilities maximize your investment in Microsoft 365. Learn about the Adobe solutions that are designed to work right within Teams. See how to:. Collaborate on...
Technologypsychologytoday.com

Managing Frustration Is Key for Healthy Digital Habits

The ability to withstand the discomfort of frustration is a necessary skill for achieving a balanced life. Building frustration tolerance can enable one to resist negative social media and technology habits. Ways to strengthen frustration tolerance include recalling times when one has endured frustration, and using mindfulness techniques. Do any...
Technologypsychologytoday.com

17 Tips for Leading Virtual Teams

From creating communication guidelines to taking a collective break, here are virtual team strategies. Keep virtual team members engaged through frequent check-ins and regular recognition. More “planned” communication is an important key to effective leadership of virtual teams. Leading virtual teams has always presented a challenge to managers of these...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Are You Consistently Expected to Be at Your Best?

It had been a long day and it wasn’t quite over yet. Nothing about this day was much different than any other day during the pandemic, but I could definitely identify that I was nearing capacity, feeling overstimulated, and exhausted from all of my roles simultaneously requiring my attention. And on top of that, attempting to digest all that is happening and has happened in our country over the last year or so. As I cooked dinner, engaged with my husband about his workday, helped my youngest with her homework, and encouraged my oldest to sing as if she was actually in a kitchen (not performing for thousands of adoring fans), I undoubtedly began to feel my patience wearing thin as my longing for rejuvenation and space intensified.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

Creating Effective Meetings in a Post-Pandemic Work World

The pandemic forced so many of us to rely on tele-conferencing to get our business done. From the perspective of evolutionary mismatch, tele-conferencing has some glaring unnatural features. This piece suggests three ways to optimize tele-conferencing meetings in a post-pandemic world. Picture this: You are in a meeting with your...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

We Have Forgotten How to Lose Ourselves

It is vital that we find healthy ways to lose ourselves, if only so that we find ourselves again or let ourselves be found by others. We enter a state of “flow” or “no self” when we choose a challenge, concentrate fully, and use all of our skills to perform the task at hand.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Practical Guide To A/B Tests in Python

Randomized Controlled Trials (aka. A/B tests) are the gold standard of establishing causal inference. RCTs strictly control for the randomization process and ensure equal distributions across covariates before rolling out the treatment. Thus, we can attribute the mean difference between the treatment and control groups to the intervention. A/B tests...
Housingpsychologytoday.com

Are You as Responsible as You Want to Be?

It’s tempting to be irresponsible. As Freud would term it, to let your id reign. For example, if you work as little as you can get away with, there’s more time for play, for example, playing or watching sports or video games. And irresponsible play can be more fun: risky sex, mind-altering drugs, treating the highway like a speedway. Indeed, I’ve noticed an increase in the number of cars darting in and out of lanes at a zillion miles an hour.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Meta-Skill We Need for the 21st Century

There is a space of freedom and choice between stimulus and response. In discovering that inner space lies the power of human growth. Important research is clarifying the health implications of entering this psychological power. Overview. In this series about ‘emotional vulnerability', we explore ‘expanded self-awareness’ as one of the...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Toxic Positivity?

Toxic positivity can sound like a confusing phrase at first: After all, positivity is supposed to be positive, right? However, just like even something as innocent and healthy-sounding as jogging can become toxic if taken to an extreme, so can positivity. Taken to an extreme, positivity becomes toxic and deprives...