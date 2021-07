(Chadron, NE) – First National completed a merger on July 1, 2021 with its affiliate bank, Homestead Bank. The combined bank holds total assets of near $450 million and is one of the highest capitalized banks in Nebraska. “Homestead and First National have shared common ownership since 1990,” said Steve Cleveland, a long-time executive of First National Bank. “Our operating systems and locally focused business cultures were identical. Customers will experience few changes, other than a change of name to Homestead Bank. The merge into Homestead Bank allows us to better serve our customers by providing branch access across the state and more resources to expand our line of digital banking services.”