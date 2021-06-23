Cancel
Tips to keep your house cool on a budget

By Mary Hunt
Kankakee Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you dreading the heat of summer? Relax while you consider these ingenious solutions to keep your house comfortable without putting a freeze on your bank account. Your air conditioning unit needs freedom to blast out air unobstructed. None of your furniture should be blocking that flow of air. If you just can’t upset the way your furniture is arranged, you can purchase heat and air deflectors for the vents to adjust the air flow direction around furniture for the season. Ask for these at your local home improvement center.

www.daily-journal.com
#Electric Bill#Air Conditioning#Ac#Preprogram
