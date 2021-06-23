Tips to keep your house cool on a budget

Whether you work in an office, work from home, or you’re crammed into a dorm room, there’s a good chance you spend a lot of time at your desk. The typical workday is eight hours and frankly, we think the place where we spend 1/3 of our day should be comfortable. That means a supportive chair, bright lighting, and a temperature that is neither too hot nor too cold. If you share a workspace with other people and don’t have control of the thermostat, or you want to cool your workspace without freezing out your entire home, you need a desk fan.