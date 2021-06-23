Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: 43.7% of population in Missouri has received at least 1 vaccine dose

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the latest COVID-19 updates around the Kansas City metro area, and in Kansas and Missouri. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has 317,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,139 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 43.7% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose and 38% have completed vaccination. Kansas only updates its case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

www.kmbc.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Jackson County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
Johnson County, KS
Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Jackson County, MO
Health
Johnson County, KS
Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
City
North Kansas City, MO
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Health
Kansas City, KS
Health
Jackson County, MO
Coronavirus
Johnson County, KS
Government
Clay County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Government
County
Jackson County, MO
Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Kansas City, KS
Kansas City, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
North Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Johnson County, KS
North Kansas City, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Kansas City, MO
Coronavirus
County
Clay County, MO
Clay County, MO
Health
Clay County, MO
Coronavirus
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kdhe#Mis C#Mdhss#Dashboard#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...