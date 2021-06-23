Derek Carr: I’m excited about Andre James
When the Raiders elected to transform their offensive line this offseason, the choice largely affected Derek Carr. The quarterback had played behind Rodney Hudson — widely thought of as one of the league’s best centers — since 2015. After the club traded Hudson to Arizona, Andre James will take over that position. James doesn’t have much regular-season playing experience, but Carr still has comfort with the third-year pro out of UCLA.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com