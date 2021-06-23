Cancel
Derek Carr: I’m excited about Andre James

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
Cover picture for the articleWhen the Raiders elected to transform their offensive line this offseason, the choice largely affected Derek Carr. The quarterback had played behind Rodney Hudson — widely thought of as one of the league’s best centers — since 2015. After the club traded Hudson to Arizona, Andre James will take over that position. James doesn’t have much regular-season playing experience, but Carr still has comfort with the third-year pro out of UCLA.

