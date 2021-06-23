Pennsylvania governor to get bill to protect lemonade stands

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to protect a rite of passage for many kids – the iconic lemonade stand.

The state Senate passed a bill 50-0 that would allow kids to sell lemonade, brownies, cookies and other goods without having to be approved by local authorities, PennLive reported.

The bill was named “Free the Lemonade Stands” and was in response to news reports of children’s lemonade stands being shut down after they were found not to have a municipal permit.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Johnathan Hershey (R-Juniata County), allows license and permit exemptions to any minor-operated business as long as the child is under the age of 18, the business is open for less than 84 days a calendar year and generates less than $5,000, according to PennLive.

The money limit can be waved if the money is being earned for a charity.

The minor’s stand also needs to be set up in an area where it wouldn’t be a direct competitor to a licensed business, PennLive reported.

The bill passed the state House unanimously earlier this year.

©2021 Cox Media Group