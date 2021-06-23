Cancel
Audi's Combustion Engines Are Sticking Around Longer Than We Thought

By Karl Furlong
 10 days ago
Audi's announcement in March that it would no longer develop new gas or diesel engines was emphatic. What was less clear at the time was how long it would be until the German marque phased out internal combustion engines entirely. Days ago, Audi boss Markus Duesmann was reported to have said that the company would only produce new gas and diesel cars until 2026 after which it would go all-electric. Audi itself has now confirmed that much but the wording demands some clarification as the company's combustion engines will still be around beyond 2026. We now know that the phasing out of Audi's internal combustion engines will last until 2033, even if the brand's newly introduced vehicles from 2026 will be pure battery-electrics. The table below maps out the company's e-mobility timeline.

