Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lightning talks: science in 5 minutes or less

By Chris Woolston, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow scientists are perfecting the art of boiling down their work into a short, sharp hit. Chris Woolston is a freelance writer in Billings, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. By the usual standards of conferences, a series of talks by five early-career researchers should...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Talk#Research Question#Billings#Swansea University#The Center For E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeScience Now

This Week in Science

Lobsters are among the most successfully adapted organisms of marine benthic ecosystems. Despite lacking an adaptive immune response, lobsters display a long life-span of up to 100 years. To help uncover the secret of their longevity, Polinski et al. sequenced the American lobster genome and identified genome-wide innovations in genes related to chemosensory machinery, innate immunity, and cellular defense. These include a new class of chimeric receptors with the potential to integrate neuronal and immune sensory systems. The results provide insights on the mechanisms mediating the ecological success of this benthic predator.
SoftwareScientific American

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived

Quantum physicist Mario Krenn remembers sitting in a café in Vienna in early 2016, poring over computer printouts, trying to make sense of what MELVIN had found. MELVIN was a machine-learning algorithm Krenn had built, a kind of artificial intelligence. Its job was to mix and match the building blocks of standard quantum experiments and find solutions to new problems. And it did find many interesting ones. But there was one that made no sense.
WildlifeVoice of America

Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline

Science in a Minute: Climate Change Not Over-Hunting by Humans Led to Elephant Population Decline. A new study, led by scientists in Spain, England, and Finland, suggests that extreme global climate and environmental changes and not over-hunting by humans were responsible for driving various elephant species and their prehistoric ancestors into extinction. There was once a large and diverse population of elephant-like creatures, today, there are only three remaining but endangered species of elephants.
Sciencetigernet.com

"TRUST THE SCIENCE"

I know this isn't popular and it is still unfolding but, we've been being told to trust the science about Covid for a year and a half now. I'm just curious, who trusts the science now? The truth of it's origin is now beginning to come out. It seems the scientists (including Fauci) may actually be to blame. They are all hiding from the press now.
AgricultureCosmos

The Science of Pearls

The Australian Farmer of the Year award celebrates pioneers in farming who show innovation, resilience, and tenacity. This year, the award was given to a Western Australian pearl farmer, the first pearl producer to be honoured in this way. Cosmos spoke to Australian Farmer of the Year and marine biologist...
Astronomytucsonlocalmedia.com

Tech Talk: The ultimate map of the stars and local science fair champs

With a major research university right in our backyard, a strong military presence and innovative companies throughout the metro region, there’s often a plethora of interesting science and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments. A Map of the Stars....
ScienceEurekAlert

Breakthrough in tissue engineering as 'shape memory' supports tissue growth

Research published today has demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration, the 'ingrowth' of tissues, and revascularisation (blood vessel growth). Professor Andrew Dove, from the University of...
ScienceScience Daily

Study shows laboratory developed protein spikes consistent with COVID-19 virus

A new study has found that the key properties of the spikes of SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 are consistent with those of several laboratory-developed protein spikes, designed to mimic the infectious virus. The findings show how that viral spike manufactured through different methods in laboratories across the globe are highly similar and provide reassurance that the spike can be robustly manufactured with minimal variations between laboratories.
ScienceNature.com

Iron in adipocytes — a role in gut–adipose crosstalk

Iron levels are known to be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with high levels of iron leading to an increased risk of T2DM and iron levels in adipocytes seemingly being involved. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of iron in the pathogenesis of T2DM and its function in adipose tissue have been unclear. New work by Philipp Scherer and colleagues answers some of these questions.
ScienceNature.com

What polar researchers have learnt from the pandemic

Six scientists explain how COVID-19 has affected their fieldwork and research, as well as opportunities for junior researchers. Nikki Forrester is a science journalist based in Davis, West Virginia. You have full access to this article via your institution. Conducting science in polar regions is no easy feat. Researchers often...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify natural SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants

A team of international scientists has recently identified ultrapotent anti-severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) antibodies from convalescent donors. The antibodies are capable of neutralizing a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants even at sub-nanomolar concentrations. In addition, the combinations of these antibodies reduce the risk of generating escape mutants in vitro. The study is published in the journal Science.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
ScienceNature.com

UK biodiversity: close gap between reality and rhetoric

Sophus O. S. E. zu Ermgassen 0 , Joseph W. Bull 1 &. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Ben Groom. University of Exeter Business School, Exeter, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a...
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) reveals insights into immune development in their early life stages

With the rapid growth in the global demand, the shrimp industry needs integrated approaches for sustainable production. A high-quality shrimp larva is one of the crucial key requirements to maximize shrimp production. Survival and growth rates during larval development are often criteria to evaluate larval quality, however many aspects of gene regulation during shrimp larval development have not yet been identified. To further our understanding of biological processes in their early life, transcriptomic analysis of larval developmental stages (nauplius, zoea, mysis, and postlarva) were determined in the black tiger shrimp, Penaeus monodon using next-generation RNA sequencing. Gene clustering and gene enrichment analyses revealed that most of the transcripts were mainly related to metabolic processes, cell and growth development, and immune system. Interestingly, Spätzle and Toll receptors were found in nauplius stage, providing evidence that Toll pathway was a baseline immune system established in early larval stages. Genes encoding pathogen pattern-recognition proteins (LGBP, PL5-2 and c-type lectin), prophenoloxidase system (PPAE2, PPAF2 and serpin), antimicrobial peptides (crustin and antiviral protein), blood clotting system (hemolymph clottable protein) and heat shock protein (HSP70) were expressed as they developed further, suggesting that these immune defense mechanisms were established in later larval stages.
ScienceEurekAlert

Science on a shoestring

"Long, thin, and cool as hell" was how parasitologist Thomas Platt described the new genus and species of trematode (Baracktrema obamai) he named in honor of the 44th USA president and his 5th cousin, Barack Obama. That discovery marked the end of his career. How he got there is the story Small Science tells in this part-personal and part-scientific memoir. Impatience saved his life at the age of 15, and quick reflexes saved his hands from mutilation in an industrial accident as a young adult. Dr. Platt's choice to spend his life in a liberal arts setting was forged by his experience as a student-athlete at Hiram College (OH). His life was shaped by three factors: the parasites (that chose him), the love and support of Kathy, his wife of 48-years, and the decision not to pursue grant money (except once).
SciencePhysics World

A focus on cutting-edge medical physics research

Taken from the 2021 issue of the Physics World Medical Physics Briefing. You can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Katia Parodi, chair of medical physics at LMU Munich, is the new editor-in-chief of Physics in Medicine & Biology (PMB). She talks to Tami Freeman about her plans for the journal, hot topics in medical physics and her research group’s innovative particle therapy investigations.
Public HealthNature.com

COVID-19: living guidelines help fix cracks in evidence pipeline

MAGIC Evidence Ecosystem Foundation, Oslo, Norway. World Health Organization, Geneva, Switzerland. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, Manchester, UK. Australian COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce, Melbourne, Australia. Thomas Agoritsas. University of Geneva, Switzerland. You have full access to this article via your institution. Continually updated as new research findings come...
Energy IndustryNature.com

Influence of acetylene on methane–air explosion characteristics in a confined chamber

To study the impact of acetylene on methane explosions, the safe operation of coal mines should be ensured. In this paper, a 20 L spherical tank was used to study the explosive characteristics of acetylene–methane–air mixture. In addition, the GRI-Mech3.0 mechanism was used to study the chemical kinetic mechanism for the mixed gas, and the effect of adding acetylene on the sensitivity of methane and the yield of free radicals was analysed. The results show that acetylene can expand the scope for methane explosion, lower the lower explosion limit, and increase the risk of explosion. Acetylene increases the maximum explosion pressure, laminar combustion rate and maximum pressure rise rate for the methane–air mixture while shortening the combustion time. Three combustion modes for the acetylene–methane–air mixture were determined: methane-dominated, transitional and acetylene-dominated combustion modes. Chemical kinetic analysis for the mixed gas shows that as the volume fraction of acetylene increases, the generation rate for key free radicals (H*, O* and OH*) gradually increases, thereby increasing the intensity of the explosive reaction. The results from this research will help formulate measures to prevent coal mine explosion accidents.
CancerThe Jewish Press

TAU Nanotech Development to Enable Body to Produce ‘Healthy’ Electric Current

A new nanotechnology development by an international research team led by Tel Aviv University researchers will make it possible to generate electric currents and voltage within the human body through the activation of various organs (mechanical force). The researchers explain that the development involves a new and very strong biological material, similar to collagen, which is non-toxic and causes no harm to the body’s tissues. The researchers believe that this new nanotechnology has many potential applications in medicine, including harvesting clean energy to operate devices implanted in the body (such as pacemakers) through the body’s natural movements, eliminating the need for batteries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy