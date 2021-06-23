Missouri Supreme Court rules against attorneys fees for Boone County homeowners association
The Missouri Supreme Court affirmed a Boone County Circuit Court’s decision to deny attorney fees and litigation expenses to a homeowner’s association. The circuit court properly applied Section 18(d)(2) of Arrowhead Lake Estates Subdivision’s Declaration of Covenants, Easements, and Restrictions by considering whether it was deemed appropriate to award Arrowhead Lake attorney’s fees and costs, according to the June 15 opinion.stlrecord.com