Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Navid Negahban
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tehran#Israeli Government#Mossad#Iranian#British#Apple Tv Originals#Shula Productions#Syrkin#Paper Plane Productions#Paper Entertainment#Cineflix Studios#Kan 11#Israelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worlddarkhorizons.com

TV News: Tehran, Girl, Offer, Jellystone, Loki

Glenn Close is set to star in the second season of the original espionage thriller series “Tehran” on the Apple TV+ service. Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also star. The series follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan as she goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. Close...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Morning Show Season 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About the Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show is one of the best Apple TV+ shows. It features an all-star cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series has won critical praise and many accolades, including an Emmy for Billy Crudup. The Morning Show Season 2 is only a few months away and we couldn’t be more excited to see how it unfolds. The Morning Show Season 1 finale ended in an explosive way and can only get more captivating from there.
TV Seriesfilminquiry.com

PHYSICAL Season 1: Rose Byrne Is Feisty In Apple TV Plus’ Juicy Black Comedy

There’s always something appealing about the ’80s. It’s an era where everything is changing — from women’s roles and technology to politics and styles, all things are shifting and affecting one another. For Sheila (Rose Byrne), the antiheroine of Annie Weisman‘s new AppleTV+ dark comedy Physical, all these changes force her to think about also changing herself and her life situation. But change isn’t something that’s easy to do for someone like Sheila. Not only is she a woman who has no agency (or job and money), Sheila’s also battling a loud voice inside herself — a voice that judges her whenever she eats too much or sleeps too long. That her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) is a self-centered jerk certainly doesn’t help either.
TV SeriesComplex

Apple TV+ Shares ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Trailer

With Ted Lasso set to return on July 23, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Season 2 of the hit comedy series. In a new, two-minute promo, Jason Sudeikis is back as head coach of AFC Richmond, and he appears unfazed by the team’s recent demotion to a different division.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Good Fight Adds Sykes, Glenn Close Joins Tehran and More

Wanda Sykes is lawyering up for a recurring role on The Good Fight: The actress/comedian will appear in Season 5 of the Paramount+ series as Allegra Durado, “a brilliant, strategic attorney who’s been away from the law for 10 years while trying to finish her white whale of a book,” our sister site Deadline reports.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘City on Fire’

Apple today announced a series order for “City on Fire,” a new drama series inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Set to be produced by Apple Studios and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Looking for Alaska,” “The OC”), the eight-episode first season of the series will make its global debut on Apple TV+.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Set Photos Reveal Ethan Hawke Has Joined Knives Out 2, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Knives Out 2, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. SET PHOTOS REVEAL ETHAN HAWKE HAS JOINED KNIVES OUT 2. Murder mystery movies typically require...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Apple TV+ orders Anglo-French drama

Global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an English- and French-language thriller series starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and Eva Green (Casino Royale). Liaison is being coproduced by UK-based Ringside Studios and France’s Leonis Production, both of which are owned by French production group Newen. The contemporary drama explores how the...
TV Seriessnntv.com

Best TV dramas of the ’80s

The 1980s brought us many things: neon fashion, big hair sprayed into submission, the rise of the yuppie, and some of the best television shows to hit the small screen. Television dramas of the decade brought viewers to police precincts, law firms, and Victorian-era London. The shows featured ensemble casts, police detectives, and mysterious storytellers, who from week to week took audiences on a journey to places both known and unknown where they could forget about life for a while.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Central Park Season 2 premiere tonight on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park Season 2 returns tomorrow with its sophomore season. The acclaimed comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in the world’s most famous park. Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the park manager, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is his journalist wife, and together they raise their children Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandham (Stanley Tucci) and her miserable assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs), who want to turn the park into luxury condos.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Glenn Close’s condition to remake Fatal Attraction

In recent times, and with the advancement of the film industry, it has become common to see classics again on the big screen. And, although many iconic returns to the cinema were envisioned, there is one that could happen and, it is about Fatal Attraction, which could reunite Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in this 1987 affair that ended in the worst way.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ re-enters list of top 10 streaming TV shows ahead of July 23rd Season 2 premiere

Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In anticipation, season 1 of Ted Lasso has re-entered Reelgood’s list of top 10 streaming TV shows based on millions of users in America who tuned in to watch from June 23 – 29, 2021.
MoviesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ breakthrough hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ debuts season two trailer (with video)

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the beloved award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso.” After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, “Ted Lasso” will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Joel Kim Booster Joins Maya Rudolph Comedy at Apple TV+

“Sunnyside” star Joel Kim Booster has joined the cast of the untitled Maya Rudolph comedy at Apple TV+, the streamer announced Thursday. Picked up straight-to-series back in March, the series stars Rudolph as Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sigourney Weaver

Michael Apted, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ Director and ‘Seven Up’ Documentarian, Dies at 79. His body of work also included 'Gorky Park,' 'Gorillas in the Mist, 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Nell.'. Movie News. Jan 8, 2021 12:10 pm. By. MIPCOM Online+: 5 Things Not to Miss. Tyler Perry, Netflix's...
TV Showsimore.com

Apple TV+ promos 'Trying' season 2 with a new 'Guide to Life'

A new Trying promo gives us a guide to life from the cast of the show. Season 2 is live on Apple TV+ now. Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for the second season of Trying, a show about a group of thirtysomethings trying to grow up. That description might not make it sound like a great idea, but now you can get life advice from the cast, too.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Helen Hunt: Rainy Cast Away kiss was NOT romantic

Helen Hunt says her kiss with Tom Hanks in 'Cast Away' was far from romantic due to artificial rain. The 58-year-old actress played Kelly Frears the one-time girlfriend of 64-year-old Hanks' alter ego Chuck Noland, who is stranded on an uninhabited island for several years before making his escape and getting back to America.