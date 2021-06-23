Durge Enters the Fray in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11 – Exclusive Preview

The underworld of the Star Wars galaxy is about to get a little more dangerous. And colorful. Coming soon to terrorize Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover is Deva Lompop, a bounty hunter specifically requested by Jabba the Hutt himself, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com. Co-created by writer Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello, Deva will join the hunt for Han Solo in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt #1 and appear in every War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot. As can be seen in the concept art and final pages from her debut issue, Deva is hard to miss: she sports a rainbow-feather mohawk and plated armor, which seems filled with surprises. And though Deva is new to Star Wars, it turns out she’s been around the galaxy for a while; since the High Republic era, in fact — centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.