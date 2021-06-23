Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Durge Enters the Fray in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11 – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular bounty hunter, originally created for Genndy Tartakovsky’s classic Clone Wars 2D Micro Series, is making the jump to modern Star Wars storytelling. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #11, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, Durge makes his first full appearance while seeking a bounty; unfortunately, it leads him to cross paths with Aphra and Sana Starros…

www.starwars.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genndy Tartakovsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#The Fray#All Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Darth Vader #13

The Dark Lord of the Sith joins the hunt for Han Solo this coming week as War of the Bounty Hunters continues in Star Wars: Darth Vader #13; check out the official preview here…. DARK LORD VS. DARK DROID! DARTH VADER and OCHI OF BESTOON embark upon a search for...
ComicsStarWars.com

The Fight for Han Solo Heats Up in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

For Han Solo, there’s no escape from the past. Good or bad. Boba Fett has lost his prize — Solo, frozen in carbonite — and is determined to recover his rightful bounty. But as we’ve learned in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, this was no simple theft; indeed, there are much larger and personal players involved. More will be revealed as the story continues in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars comics, and StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1, Star Wars #17, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #16, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #9, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Star Wars: Vader Immortal physical edition is out now on PSVR with exclusive extras

The special edition PlayStation VR release of Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series includes all three episodes and a bundle of exciting extras. Vader Immortal, the acclaimed Star Wars VR game from ILMxLAB, has received a special physical release on PlayStation VR. The package is content complete, featuring all three episodes on the disc, plus a host of physical and digital extras guaranteed to satiate the desires of Sith apprentices everywhere.
MoviesStarWars.com

Meet Deva Lompop, the Star Wars Galaxy’s Baddest New Bounty Hunter – Exclusive

The underworld of the Star Wars galaxy is about to get a little more dangerous. And colorful. Coming soon to terrorize Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover is Deva Lompop, a bounty hunter specifically requested by Jabba the Hutt himself, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com. Co-created by writer Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello, Deva will join the hunt for Han Solo in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters: Jabba the Hutt #1 and appear in every War of the Bounty Hunters one-shot. As can be seen in the concept art and final pages from her debut issue, Deva is hard to miss: she sports a rainbow-feather mohawk and plated armor, which seems filled with surprises. And though Deva is new to Star Wars, it turns out she’s been around the galaxy for a while; since the High Republic era, in fact — centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
MoviesStarWars.com

The Personal Impact of Doctor Aphra

I’ve been a Star Wars fan since before I can even remember, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that I truly felt seen by the galaxy that I loved so much. And that was due in great part to Doctor Aphra. Everyone comes to Star Wars through different...
MoviesStarWars.com

Galactic Frights Return This Halloween in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle – Exclusive

Come this fall, Darth Vader will haunt your dreams. IDW Publishing and Lucasfilm’s Halloween tradition of spooky stories will continue this year with Star Wars Adventures: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle, a five-issue miniseries from writer Cavan Scott, kicking off in September and running throughout October. Scott has shepherded the series’ terrifying tales since 2018’s Tales from Vader’s Castle, and promises that there are plenty of frights left in the halls of the Sith Lord’s horrifying home.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Secret Rendezvous in Star Wars Adventures #5 [Preview]

NOV200404 – STAR WARS ADVENTURES #5 CVR B BEAVERS – $3.99. (W) Katie Cook, Casey Gilly (A) Cara McGee, Ethen Beavers (CA) Francesco Francavilla. Padme and Anakin have grand plans to have a romantic night celebrating a recent victory. But before they get a chance to get together, Anakin is Jedi-napped by a group of outlaws with their sights on a holocron in the Jedi temple! Now it's up to Padme to use all of her cunning to infiltrate the outlaw base and rescue him.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's What If...? Will Take Doctor Strange Down a Dark Path

Marvel's Marvel's What If...? will explore alternate versions of familiar faces from across the MCU, and now some new details have seemingly been revealed regarding Doctor Strange. In the episode centred on the Sorcerer Supreme, Dr. Stephen Strange will walk a different, much darker path, turning to the forbidden side of magic following the death of his beloved.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Wars’: Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ Gets a Writer (Exclusive)

This will be the first Star Wars movie from Lucasfilm since 2019's 'Rise of Skywalker.'. The mystery of who is writing Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars movie has been solved. Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy The Invention of Lying, is penning the script to Rogue Squadron, which Jenkins is due to direct for Lucasfilm and Disney, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.
ComicsStarWars.com

Valance and Dengar Find an Old Friend (Or Not) in Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #14 – Exclusive Preview

In the Star Wars underworld, it pays to have friends. And to pay your debts. Marvel’s epic War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, currently running through the entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line of comics, tells the story of what happened to Boba Fett following his acquisition of a carbonite-frozen Han Solo. (In short, there were some big problems, including someone stealing the Solo slab.) The action continues in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #14, and in StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at the issue, Dengar leads a wounded Beilert Valance to an old contact for help. Except this “mechanic” from Dengar’s past may not be so thrilled to see him…
Video Gamesestnn.com

Marvel's "Loki" Revealed As Exclusive July Fortnite Crew Skin

Loki will join the expansive Fortnite Battle Royale roster via the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Epic Games introduced Fortnite Crew late last year as its first monthly subscription service. For $11.99 USD per month, subscribers receive exclusive in-game cosmetics, 1,000 V-Bucks and the seasonal Battle Pass for free. The price was well worth it for Fortnite players who enjoy collecting new skins and boasting them in-game. Thus far, we’ve seen everything from Galaxy skins to DC Comics’ Green Arrow in Fortnite Crew. July is a new month, and Epic Games announced Marvel supervillain “Loki” as the latest Crew addition.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck was published in 1984 and featured the origin of Spider-Man's then-new black costume, the symbiote suit that would one day become Venom. As a result, it has become quite the collectible item over the years, especially after the success of the Venom character, the Venom movie, and with Venom 2 to come. In the comic books, Venom has had a new lease of life from Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, with two crossover events, Absolute Carnage and The King In Black, dominating Marvel titles. The pair left the series with Venom #200, with the Venom suit switching from Eddie Brock to his son Dylan Brock. But how will this affect the value?
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Shang-Chi #2

There’s a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it. But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them! Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it…Uh-oh…. Shang-Chi #2. Written by Gene Luen Yang.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Classic Hawkeye Funko Pop Figure Launches As a Previews Exclusive

Funko's Marvel Pop figures in the Previews Exclusive lineup regularly alternate between the films and the comics - usually focusing on a specific movie moment or story arc / series. However, this new Pop figure is simply about Hawkeye and his classic purple costume. Pre-orders for the Hawkeye PX Exclusive...
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel’s What If...?: “Dark” Doctor Strange Episode Details Reportedly Revealed

Doctor Strange goes down a dark path in the animated Marvel Studios original series What If...?, according to the first details revealed in a new report. The Master of the Mystic Arts, played in live-action by Benedict Cumberbatch in the Doctor Strange and Avengers films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might draw forbidden power from the Dark Dimension when he appears in the animated series from head writer A.C. Bradley and producer Kevin Feige. According to The Illuminerdi, the Stephen Strange in What If...? is a Doctor Strange who "found magic after the death of his true love which led him down a darker path with dark and dangerous magic in an attempt to change his past."
San Diego, CA/Film

Cool Stuff: ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ Hallmark Ornaments Will Be Comic-Con Exclusives

Hallmark won’t be bringing a booth to any in-person conventions this year. But when the home version of Comic-Con International in San Diego and New York Comic-Con come around later this year, they’ll be offering limited quantities of a few exclusive ornaments that fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, and Ghostbusters will want to get their hands on. There’s also another exclusive collectible that might be of interest to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fans.