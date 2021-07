DENVER — On opening day 2.0, three months after the season started, the Rockies did their best to present all of the opening day fanfare. But try as they might to recreate it, with flyovers and giant flags, this day, the first with full capacity allowed at Coors Field since 2019, is not a do-over for the Rockies. They are still victims of their 31-47 record, including going 1-4 on their last road trip.