Marvel’s republishing of various Dark Horse Star Wars adventures continues unabated, this time with a collection of Legends comics set in the Old Republic era. I have always had a soft spot for pre-film tales from the Star Wars universe; I recall fondly picking up the initial Tales of the Jedi runs published in the 1990s, using them to piece together historical context for the central pictures. This collection, while digging into some unknown corners of this universe, provides ample Star Wars action and drama, but may feel too similar to existing stories set in other time periods in this fictitious realm. Moreover, many of these issues feel like rushed products fashioned to milk the interest fans had in the video game series of the same name.