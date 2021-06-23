Cancel
Buitron-Quintino, Jose - (1) count Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and 3 additional charges

 13 days ago

On May 15, 2021, at approximately 9:10PM, Officers were dispatched for a report of bad checks at the Mobile Talk located in the 600 Block of South Union Street, Kennett Square Borough. Jose Buitron-Quintino, who was later identified by the individual he sent to cash the checks, wrote two fraudulent checks with account numbers that were not valid. Together the checks amounted to $2,520, including a fee from the Bank for fraudulent checks. Charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04.

