Boyle County, KY

Septic care workshops offer financial assistance opportunities

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with the Local Health Departments, Bluegrass Greensource is offering free Septic Care Workshops for residents to learn how septic systems work and how to properly maintain them to prevent expensive repairs and keep our local waterways clean. Residents in the Clarks Run and Hanging Fork Watershed areas may qualify for financial assistance. Information and applications will be provided at the meetings. There is a workshop opportunity in Boyle County on June 26. Check out Bluegrass Greensource’s site for more information and registration: https://bggreensource.org/septic-care-workshops/

