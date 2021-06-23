Cancel
Look after the service crew

By Jeff Gustafson Jeff Gustafson
bassmaster.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first started fishing pro level tournaments back in 2013, I got a good piece of advice from Canadian fishing legend Bob Izumi, who has enjoyed tournament success south of the border as well. “Always look after the service trailer guys” was what Izumi told me when I was on my way to my first tournament at Lake Okeechobee in Florida. He told me that if I ever had to visit the service yard for work on my equipment, give the guys a little something – a tip, a fishing lure, some sunglasses, something to show that you appreciate their hard work. It’s a rule that I live by today. They never want to take anything but slip it in their back pocket.

