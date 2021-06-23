Cancel
Camden, TN

Youth minister charged with statutory rape, sexual battery

 10 days ago

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A youth minister and former volunteer coach has been arrested in Tennessee on child sex charges, authorities said. Joshua Burton Henley, 32, a former Tennessee resident who currently lives in Newburg, Indiana, was charged on June 18 with aggravated sexual battery and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, news outlets reported, citing a statement from prosecutor Matthew Stowe. The victims range in age from 12 to 16 years old, the statement said.

