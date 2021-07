Former pound-for-pound king and lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020 and reminded the boxing world that he's still one of the best fighters in the sport. Lomachenko scored a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Masayoshi Nakatani on June 26, showcasing what the Ukrainian can do when he's at his best.